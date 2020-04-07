ROJALES in the Vega Baja region of Spain’s Costa Blanca, isn’t sitting back just because official statistics SUGGEST the Coronavirus curve is flattening out.

Throughout the municipality, which includes the large expat urbanisation of Ciudad Quesada, staff have been hard at work continuing with the disinfection.







Rojales Town Hall published pictures online yesterday, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive from local citizens.

The council said, “We continue with the special disinfection campaign throughout our town, especially in the busiest places in our municipality.”

Judi Wilkinson said, “Thank you so much everyone.”

And Patricia Biever-Corsi from Luxembourg, exclaimed, “Very well done!”

