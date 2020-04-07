A PETITION against the construction of 680 luxury homes, hotels and a golf course on protected agricultural land has reached nearly 2,500 signatures.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, the groups Otra Nerja and Maro es Posible have managed to collect 1,200 signatures in just five days against the proposal.

The large area of land is located on the Tetuan de Maro plains, visable from the famous Balcon de Europa, it is currently used for agricultural purposes and is protected as an area of Cultural Interest (BIC).

However the development group Sociedad Azucarera Larios SA created plans to turn the plot into a luxury golf resort and residential area back in 2015, and recently reignited the plans with help from the the PP government.

The plot of land allocated to the project currently used as agricultural farmland

The neighbourhood group Otra Nerja explained that the plans “will destroy one of the things that Nerja has as a tourist asset, its landscape. That landscape that can be seen from the Balcon de Europa, and descends to the spectacular Maro beach. If the project goes ahead, it will all be lost.”

A protest led by the Malaga singer Zenet has also entered into the ring with alternate suggestions of development of the area that is more in keeping with the environment.

The original 20 day deadline for the petition to be submitted has been extended indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is expected to gain more traction as more residents of the area stand up against the development.