VOX leaders have issued their strongest condemnation of the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis to date.

Party leader Santiago Abascal, spokesperson Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros and secretary Macarena Olona announced via video link that Vox strongly rejected prime minister Pedro Sanchez’s decision to extend the state of alarm until April 26.

The trio also spoke of possible legal action against the government’s overall handling of the situation and the ‘lukewarm’ response to issuing procedures to stop the spread of the virus.

Vox has also demanded the resignation of Vice President Carmen Calvo for the crimes of ‘dereliction of responsibility, serious recklessness and, where appropriate, intentional crime’.

The party has also called for the resignation of the currently recovering Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon.

Meanwhile it strongly suggested that Sanchez and deputy leader Pablo Iglesias be held accountable for their actions.

So far, Spain has the second highest infection rate in the world but in recent days, the number of positive cases has decreased.

Vox was hit hard with the virus, with secretary general Javier Ortega Smith testing positive after a party conference on March 8.

Since then the entire party has remained in quarantine until last Sunday when 16 out of Vox’s 52 deputies returned to carry out face to face meetings despite increased restrictions.