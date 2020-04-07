FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA, in the Vega Baja region of Spain’s Costa Blanca South, has just announced a street party with a difference on Sunday, April 12.

On their social media page this morning, the Town Hall proclaimed, “Let’s fill the streets of our village with music and colour!”

“In order to raise the mood of the population, next Sunday April 12th from 6pm, music will travel our streets.”

STREET PARTY HELD INDOORS: Formentera del Segura, Sunday April 12

All citizens were invited to, “decorate with light and colour your balconies, windows and terraces to dance and sing all together!”

Whilst a float normally used for processions will tour the village, folk were reminded that they aren’t allowed out on the street because of lock-down restrictions during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Local residents immediately reacted, with Mangales Rubio Perez saying proudly, “Ole… finally some positivity… we are a small town, but big in good ideas.”

PARTY TOWN: Always a full turnout for fiestas

The village, for all it’s diminutive population of roughly 4,000 citizens in an area covering little more than four square kilometres, is building a reputation as such a sociable community.

Thousands regularly turn out for fiestas, with many travelling some distance to attend the Tapas Trails, for example.

And recently, citizens hit the headlines for the cacophony caused during the 8pm celebrations in recognition of Spain’s emergency services.

“BRILLIANT”: Garry Dutch, left

We spoke exclusively with Garry Dutch, an expat originally from Chester.

He said, “This is a brilliant thing and helps to show that what we are doing every night is being appreciated by the council doing this, and it will be great to have some music.”

