LA Liga President, Javier Tebas has suggested that the earliest date football in Spain could resume would be the end of May.

After talking with UEFA, the 57-year-old has suggested a number of prospective dates for the leagues to restart.

These include, May 28, June 6 or June 28.

Tebas, born in Costa Rica said that training sessions will not return until the state of emergency is lifted, which at the moment is April 26.

“We can’t say an exact date.

“This will be given to us by the authorities in Spain.

“But we still have time to get back to training before that.”

He estimates that clubs could lose €1 billion if the current season doesn’t restart.

However, even if games are played with spectators, something which he doesn’t think is particularly likely, the losses will still be very severe.

“If we do get playing but without spectators, the losses would be €300 million.

“Even if we get back to playing with spectators, the damage this situation has already caused would be €150 million.”