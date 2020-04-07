THE country may be in the midst of a pandemic but this week is Semana Santa, and that means a change in shopping hours.

Although the government has told supermarket giants they can remain open, many of the big names are opting to close or reduce their hours this Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The hours for the chains are detailed below, however bear in mind that the likes of Coviran and Dia have franchises in different towns which may differ in opening hours.

It is therefore recommended that you double check the opening hours for your closest store online.

Mercadona will close on Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday and will be open from Monday to Wednesday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm.

El Corte Ingles (including Hipercor and Supercor) will open on Thursday and Good Friday from 11am to 7pm. El Corte Ingles and Hipercor will be closed on Easter Sunday, while most Supercors will be open (check online for your closest store’s hours). Throughout the rest of the week, El Corte Ingles and Hipercor will open from 10am to 8pm and Supercor from 9am to 8pm (some for longer).

Carrefour will open on Thursday from 9am to 3pm. Carrefour Express will also open Thursday and most of them on Sunday too. However for these and other dates it is best to check online as they vary depending on the area.

Lidl will remain closed on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, while opening from 9am to 8pm throughout the rest of the week. However there are exceptions at its locations in Rincon de la Victoria, Torremolinos (Avenida Carlota Alessandri), Benalmadena, Fuengirola and Mijas (Las Lagunas), which will all open on Thursday from 9am to 3pm.

Dia will maintain its usual hours of 9am to 7pm from Monday to Wednesday and on Saturday. However the hours for Thursday, Friday and Saturday will vary between towns and stores, meaning it is better to look up your closest store online.

Alcampo will open from 9am to 9pm from Monday to Wednesday and on Saturday but will be closed on Sunday. Check online for its Thursday and Friday hours.

Maskom will mostly open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Wednesday and on Saturday (with some closing at lunch). They will be closed on Easter Sunday but open from 9am to 3pm on Thursday and Friday.

Most of the Coviran stores are franchises so the opening hours of your nearest store will have to be checked online. If open on Sunday it is likely to be at reduced hours.