JET2 have cancelled all their flights and holidays until June 17 due to coronavirus.

The Leeds based company offers both flights, but also package holidays.

This came after the UK Foreign Office yesterday advised against any overseas travel ‘indefinitely’.

A spokesperson who spoke to the Independent said: “In view of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on June 17.”

Jet2 will contact all passengers due to travel before June 17 and they will be all entitled to a refund within 14 days.

“We are proactively contacting customers in departure date order to discuss their options, one of which is rebooking their holiday to a later date,” said the spokesperson.

“We recognise that these unprecedented events have had a huge impact on our customers, and we would like to thank them for their loyalty, understanding and patience.

“Although these are difficult times for everyone, the sun will come out again.”

The date in mid-June however may get extended, if the situation continues to worsen.

“We are keeping this decision under constant review, in line with guidance from governments and the relevant authorities.”