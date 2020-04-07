THE Guardia Civil has helped an elderly couple in Andalucia by delivering medication they were unable to pick up.

The couple, aged 85 and 83, live in a secluded, rural area of Cordoba and had no means of getting to the pharmacy.

It was the couple’s daughter from another locality in Cordoba, who alerted the authorities that her parents were unable to get necessary medication.

The elderly pair were then interviewed at their home in La Montiela-Santaella with regards to the medication.

And following this, the medication was delivered by the Guardia Civil.

The Guardia Civil maintain close contact with pharmacy staff, especially those in smaller towns, in case they need any kind of help, with special attention given to residents who live alone or in more isolated areas.

