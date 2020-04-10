SPAIN is back on the decline in terms of COVID-19 death and infection rates.

According to the Health Ministry, 605 people died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, down from the 683 deaths recorded yesterday.

It brings the death toll in Spain to 15,843.

Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed cases rose by 4,567 to 157,022.

The number of new infections today is significantly lower than the 5,756 new cases reported yesterday.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has also increased, standing at 55,668 as of Friday morning.

It means 3,503 people were rid of the disease in the past 24 hours.