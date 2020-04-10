ACCORDING to the latest official data, New York has 159,937 cases of COVID-19, compared to 153,222 in Spain and 143,626 in Italy.

The latest figures from New York sees an increase of more than 10,000 positives in the last 24 hours compared to 5,002 in Spain.

With a population of 19 million, New York has some 815 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the 326 in Spain, where some 47 million people live.



In terms of deaths, the New York state has accumulated 7,067, compared to 15,447 in Spain, however the outbreak in the United States is lagging somewhat behind and in the last 24 hours New York recorded more deaths (799) to Spain (655) or Italy (610).

In the United States as a whole – where some 330 million people live – more than 468,703 cases have been confirmed so far, the highest figures for any other country.

With more than 16,000 deaths, it surpasses Spain but not yet Italy, which with more than 18,000 deaths is the worst hit nation.



