A MAN who boasted on social networks of having travelled from Madrid to Alicante to spread the coronavirus to the residents of the town has been arrested.

The 61-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and will be charged with a hate crime.

During the investigation, the agents verified that the detainee lied in his video as he has been a resident of Torrevieja, Alicante since January.

In the video, the man claims that he came to Torrevieja to ‘putear’ (ruin) the residents and ‘contagiar’ (spread) the virus.

He claims that he approached a supermarket next to the bus station with 4,000 others from Madrid and that they cleared the shelves to leave the city without food and to see the residents starve.

He says in the video: “Os vamos a contagiar el virus” (We are going to spread the virus to you).

In a statement, the man has excused himself saying that it was all ‘una broma’ (a joke) and that he is ‘arrepentido’ (sorry).