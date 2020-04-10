SANTA POLA Local Police are informing citizens that they are happy to check the addresses of shoppers as they buy their groceries.

POLICE CHECKS: Shoppers having ID checked

The Costa Blanca coastal resort, eight miles from Alicante Airport, is clamping down on people that flout the social distancing rules during the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Only yesterday, they took to social media, claiming, “We continue to check the usual homes of people who come to supermarkets, fining for failure to comply with the measures and those who do not live in Santa Pola.’