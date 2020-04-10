THE Basketball European Championships scheduled for September 2021 have been moved to 2022 due to coronavirus.

The new dates that have been set are from September 1 to September 18 2022.

FIBA met via a video meeting yesterday to discuss the basketball schedule and decided to move the Eurobasket to 2022.

This was done in order to loosen the sports calendar.

Slovenia are the current European Champions, beating the 2015 Champions, Spain in the semi-finals.

The postponement of the 2020 Toyo Olympics due to coronavirus has caused a domino effect in next year’s sport calendar.

The women’s version of the competition will still be held in 2021.

The 2023 World Cup qualifiers will also still be held as planned.