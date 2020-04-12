THE body of a pensioner has been discovered on the side of the road on the Costa del Sol.

The corpse of the 69-year-old man was found by the promenade of Torremolinos at around 10:30am on Saturday.

A passerby had alerted the 112 emergency service to a man who was ‘lying down and not moving.’

Policia Nacional and medics rushed to the scene but he was already dead.

The body was quickly removed from the site after investigators failed to see any signs of violence.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all officers followed strict protocol when handling and approaching the body.

The man is believed to have died of natural causes but it is not yet known if his death is COVID-19 related.

The investigation continues.