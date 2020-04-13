A MAYOR from a town in Castilla y León has been caught breaking lockdown to go ring the church bells.

The PP politician, Paula Conde, Mayor of the town Sahagun broke quarantine to ring the church bells along with the Podemos Culture Councillor, Ramon Rodriguez.

Neither of them took any precautionary measures such as maintaining the safety distance or wearing a mask.

In addition, they were recorded and posted it on Facebook.

Opposition parties have condemned these actions and demand the Mayor comply with the lockdown rules.

They have demanded in a joint letter to the Mayor ‘to be exemplary and to comply with the social quarantine required by the state of emergency.’

The parties point out that non-compliance with the state of emergency is a crime and that it is a ‘contradiction’ to ask citizens to ‘sacrifice themselves’ and stay at home to avoid spreading the pandemic while the politicians break it.

They argue that going out to ring church bells is not among the essential services included in the state of emergency legislation.