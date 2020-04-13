A MAN has been arrested in Castilla y León, for allegedly killing his wife after he pushed her to her death from their third floor flat.

The 56-year-old victim was found on the street around 2:30am this morning and was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is alleged by the police that her 45-year-old husband pushed her off their balcony, but it also cannot be ruled out that she decided to take her own life to flee abuse she may have been suffering.

However, as the autopsy is still being carried out, it is all still speculation as to the cause of the woman’s death.

According to Emilio Alvarez, deputy delegate of the Valladolid Government, the arrest of the husband has been carried out due to signs of gender violence.

According to neighbours the couple would frequently argue and fight.

The pair owned a store nearby, in the area of Pajarillos Altos, on the outskirts of Valladolid.

They had a denuncia filed against them last year for assaulting a police officer, but no cases of violence between the two of them had ever been reported.