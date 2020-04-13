FOR the first time in three weeks no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Malaga province in daily figures.

And just 14 new cases have been recorded compared to the peak day of April 2 when the Costa del Sol region saw 180 people diagnosed with the virus.

WINNING: Hospital staff have been fighting a battle against coronavirus.

In the past 24 hours just one person has had to be admitted into intensive care, meaning the province has 143 patients in ICU.

Latest figures also show that in the same period 25 more people have been declared cured of coronavirus in Malaga. This means the province has seen a total of 583 people who had been hospitalised recover from the virus since the emergency started.

These figures have been reflected across the whole of Andalucia. In the same time scale the autonomous community saw 181 more cases than the previous day, bringing the total to 10,187, a 1.08 % increase.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and the Regional Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours there have been only two new admissions to ICUs in Andalucia.

But 16 deaths have been attributed to the virus in Andalucia, bringing the total number of fatalities for coronavirus in the region to 815.

This compares to the 129 more patients who have been declared cured in Andalucia since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,967.

With 10,187, Andalucia is sixth on the list in Spain for coronavirus cases. Madrid (47,146), Cataluña (34,726), Castilla La Mancha (14,054), Castilla Leon (12,628) and Pais Vasco (11,018) are the worst-hit communities.