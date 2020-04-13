A HIKER has been branded ‘irresponsible’ after being rescued from a mountain amid the coronavirus crisis.

The unidentified woman was saved by the Guardia Civil and Fire Brigade after falling and injuring herself while walking her dog on the Sierra de Cavall Bernat in Pollenca.

Despite the nationwide lockdown, which strictly prohibits individuals from making unessential trips outside, the woman decided to venture out for a spot of hiking on Easter Sunday.

After twisting her ankle, she called the emergency services from her mobile phone to say that she was unable to descend down and needed immediate help.

RESCUE: The hiker was not reached until midnight

Due to the rugged terrain and heavy rain, members of the rescue operation took several hours to reach the woman.

It was not until midnight that she was located and finally carried down the mountain.



DESCENT: Firefighters making their way down the mountain

Upon an identity check, officers discovered that the woman was a repeat offender for flouting the lockdown rules.

She had already being fined three times by the Policia Local after being caught outside of her home without justification.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment on her ‘minor’ injuries and has been sanctioned for civil disobedience.

HELP: The woman supported by members of the search and rescue operation

After sharing the ordeal to their social media account, Bombers de Mallorca asked for the general public to adhere to the self-confinement restrictions.

Users labelled the woman’s actions as ‘irresponsible’ with a proportion claiming that she had wasted valuable time and resources.