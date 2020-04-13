SPAIN has recorded 517 deaths in the past 24 hours as it returns to flattening the coronavirus curve following a slight spike on Sunday.

The new daily death toll is down from the 619 registered yesterday and brings the total number of those who have lost their lives to the virus to 17,489.

Meanwhile, the infection rate has also dropped with 3,477 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday morning (down from yesterday’s 4,167).

That’s the lowest recorded rise in new infections since March 21 and is among the strongest suggestions yet that the nationwide lockdown is working.

It brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain to 169,496.

Thousands of people are continuing to recover from the disease each day, with 2,336 ridding themselves of COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday.

The total number of recovered sufferers is now 64,727.