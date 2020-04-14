ANTONIO BANDERAS and Pablo Alborán, two of Malaga’s most international artists, will finance the Medical Robotics Research Group of the University of Málaga (UMA) over the next four years.

The actor and the singer have announced their collaboration with the UMA and the research group of the Medical Robotics team by donating €100,000 each.

A little push, from @pabloalboran and me, to this wonderful project of manufacturing ventilators at the University of #Malaga, to contribute in the fight against COVID-19

The Medical Robotics Research Group of the University of Malaga, led by Professor Víctor Muñoz, has been responsible for the project ‘Andalucia Respira’, which designed a mechanical respirator for production in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mechanical respirator designed by the Medical Robotics Research Group of the University of Malaga.

The ventilator was approved just last Friday and is estimated to have a production rate of approximately 50 ventilators per week as stated in a tweet by the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno.

Good news: the Spanish Agency of Medicine has just validated the Andalucian ventilator. We hope to be able to manufacture about 50 units a week that will be available to hospitals. Great work! Congratulations to the whole team.

This device, approved by the Spanish Agency of Medicine and Health Products, can be manufactured in just two hours, and by using common industrial parts reduces the risk of shortage and mechanical failure, reported the University of Malaga in a statement on Monday.

Thanks to Banderas and Alboran, this team of the University will have a funding for the next four years.

It is expected that in the coming days the first manufactured units will be available.

Antonio Banderas, who has an honorary doctorate from the University of Malaga, said: “After 10 years of collaboration through the Lagrimas y Favores Foundation, it is a great satisfaction for me to be able to continue aiding research teams of the University of Málaga, this time also with Pablo Alboran.”