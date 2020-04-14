COMBINED FORCES smashed a human trafficking ring operating in Andalusia, last week.

Europol and Policia Nacional broke up the gang of seven that were sexually exploiting women and a young girl that had all been trafficked from South America.

KIDNAPPERS: One Spaniard and six Colombians

The alleged traffickers include one Spaniard and six Colombians who were arrested for membership of a criminal organisation, human smuggling, crimes related to prostitution and clandestine immigration.

Investigations started when two Colombian women were tricked into moving to Spain with the promise of domestic work.

However, the pair suffered threats and physical violence, and were forced into prostitution in a flat to pay the debt they had ‘accrued’.

Frantic phone calls to family in South America led to Colombia police contacting their Spanish counterparts.

Policia Nacional worked with Europol and after the first arrest in Córdoba, agents discovered more victims in Jaén flats that were also used for trafficking and prostitution.

Large amounts of cash and drugs were found, along with mobile phones, laptops and notebooks containing details of money transfers.

Twelve victims have now been released from their enforced imprisonment, including the girl.