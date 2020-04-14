TWO MEN were identified and fined this week for flouting lock-down rules at secluded beaches in Guardamar del Segura.

Calls from concerned locals alerted Guardia Civil to two separate beaches in the coastal resort.

PLAYING IGNORANT: Surfer denied knowledge of lock-down law

The first culprit was found at a spot among dunes that, typically, can’t be seen from the access road.

Indeed, agents could only reach the spot by driving via the town’s marina area, then walking the rest of the way.

He denied any knowledge of watersports being prohibited.

CAUGHT OUT: Bather thought he couldn’t be seen

The second offender was a man bathing in front of what is known locally as the “Las Casas de Pescadores”, (fishermens’ houses), another spot hidden from public view.

Both men were fined for infringement, for failing to comply with the prohibition of movement order established by Royal Decree 463/2020.