SPAIN’S coronavirus infection has rate dropped to a new low this morning with 3,045 new cases confirmed between Monday and Tuesday.

That’s down from the 3,477 recorded yesterday, which had represented the lowest figure since March 21.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 172,541.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 567 deaths in the past 24 hours (slightly up from the 517 registered yesterday), bringing the total number killed by the disease to 18,056.

But the amount of people who have recovered in the past 24 hours (2,777) is almost equal to the number of new infections.

It is a strong sign that Spain is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

In total, 67,504 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak in Spain began.