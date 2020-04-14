POTENTIALLY thousands of homes have been left without internet this morning.

It comes after hundreds of expats and locals between at least Marbella and San Roque reported not having any internet connection.

Unconfirmed reports claim that there has been a fault at a Malaga signal tower and that technicians are rushing to fix the problem.

“I live in San Pedro and have not been able to get online for the past two hours,” one Avatel user told the Olive Press.

“As usual we cannot get through to anyone on the phone and have no idea when we will get back online, but they better fix it soon or people will go crazy being locked up with no internet.

“There must be thousands of us without access right now.”

Users of several different companies have reported connection issues on social media.

Avatel told this paper: “We have suffered a general breakdown which is also affecting our customer service call centre, but the technical team is currently solving the problem and reactivating the service.”

It said things should return to normal shortly.

Holafibra told the Olive Press: “A general fault has occurred in which the technical team is working to solve as soon as possible.”