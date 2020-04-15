THE number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has risen to 177,633 as of this morning.

It means 5,092 new infections were recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday, a dramatic increase from the 3,045 registered yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, some 523 people have died from coronavirus in Spain in the past 24 hours.

That’s down from the 567 recorded yesterday, but brings the total number of deaths to 18,579.

On a positive note, thousands continue to recover each day with 3,349 COVID-19 sufferers ridding themselves of the disease in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of recovered to 70,853.

The health experts are remaining optimistic, despite the rebound in case numbers.

“The trends we are observing are good,” said director of health emergencies Fernando Simon.