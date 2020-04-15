SPAIN’S Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into whether former prime minister Mariano Rajoy skipped strict COVID-19 confinement rules to exercise.

State security forces will determine whether Rajoy failed to comply with the Royal Decree 463/2020 of March 14, which introduced the State of Alarm and prohibited outdoor exercise.

It comes after La Sexta published images of Rajoy walking down a street at a brisk pace near his home in Madrid.

IMÁGENES EXCLUSIVAS de Rajoy saltándose el confinamiento para hacer ejercicio en la calle cerca de su casa, en Madrid #CoronavirusARV https://t.co/C5t2NrMQwR — laSexta (@laSextaTV) April 14, 2020

The former Partido Popular leader can be seen dressed in a black tracksuit, raincoat and sports shoes.

Rajoy is well known for his love of walking and is pictured without a supermarket or pharmacy bag which would justify being outdoors.

According to reports from La Sexta, this isn’t the first time Rajoy has skipped confinement measures.

SCRUTINISED: Mariano Rajoy on the street, allegedly skipping confinement rules to exercise. Photo credit La Sexta

The latest images were taken this Sunday. However, according to residents, Rajoy has left his home in a similar manner on several occasions, angering some of the neighbours.

Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska said on Tuesday that an investigation is underway to determine whether the former President of the Government has violated confinement rules.

The minister responded to a question at a press conference in La Moncloa, shortly after La Sexta published the images. “Investigations are being carried out to verify this,” said Marlaska.

The fines established for committing minor sanctions range from 100 to 600 euros.