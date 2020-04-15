TWO MEN from Molina de Segura, near Costa Calida’s Murcia, lost out in a number of ways when they were pulled over by Guardia Civil, this week.

HASH: What Guardia describe as ‘an industrial amount’ of marijuana

Agents at the A-30 motorway checkpoint questioned the pair, aged 27 and 38, as to why they were travelling during the Coronavirus lock-down.

However, the overwhelming smell of hashish from the car directed agents to the boot, where an ‘industrial-sized bag’ of marijuana was found.

CASH: €1218 seized

Over €1200 in cash was retrieved as well as the 7.5Kg haul of drugs.

As well as being arrested for drug offences, the Spaniard and Ecuadorian were also fined for breaching lock-down rules and had their drugs and cash seized.