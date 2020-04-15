TOXICOLOGY experts have warned of the dangers of misuse and the mixing of cleaning chemicals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SIT (Toxicological Information Service) has received a record number of calls since the virus began, with people reporting potential poisonings and hallucinogenic symptoms.

The increase of the use of cleaning products is directly linked to the COVID-19 outbreak, with many households desperately trying to eliminate the virus from the home.

Between the beginning of March and April 13, in Cordoba alone, a total of 11,337 calls have been dealt with by medical professionals, showing an increase of 1,665 calls compared to the same period in 2019.

The majority of calls have related to poisoning with bleach and mixtures of bleach and other cleaning products.

Experts have warned that the mixing of bleach with other chemicals such as ammonia, salfumant, vinegar, alcohol, anti-limescale and general household cleaners can cause potentially lethal fumes.

In most cases, the mixture of bleach and another chemical produces a gas called Chloramine (NH2Cl) which is highly toxic, and when in contact with mucus, transforms into hydrochloric acid.

Symptoms of exposure can include sore throats, dizziness, skin irritations, inflammation or even collapsing.

The National Antitoxic Centre, along with SIT have urged people to avoid mixing cleaning products and follow the guidelines written by the Ministry of Health.

For more information, the Toxicological Information Service can be found at 91 562 04 20.