POLICIA Nacional arrested a pair of serial thieves fleeing from a Cartagena bar, last week.

Observant locals had contacted police after witnessing a fruit shop, and then the pub, being broken into.

ROBBED: The Cartagena shop robbed of fruit and vegetables

However, despite fleeing in different directions, officers soon caught up with the pair, aged 21 and 40, thanks to their escape being hindered by them struggling with a crate of strawberries and a sack of potatoes.

When arrested, the two Spaniards were also found to have €200 stolen from the till.

Both are well-known to the police, with the elder of the two having already served time for theft from fruit shops.