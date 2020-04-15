AS the Balearic Islands‘ tourism sector takes a multi-billion euro hit from the coronavirus crisis, a raft of proposals have been put forward to attract visitors to the region.

The Association for Small and Medium Sized Businesses in Mallorca (PINEM) has asked that the Government introduces a flat rate of €30 on airline and ferry tickets between the Balearic Islands and mainland Spain.

With the aim of boosting national tourism once the COVID-19 crisis ends, the association believes that this measure will help a suffering economy recover.

Those able to benefit from this special price would hold a Spanish passport or be a resident of Spain.

The President of PINEM, Jordi Mora, said that through this proposal, the region would become the ‘most attractive destination in the country this summer.’

It would also give the Spanish government a major drive in pushing national tourism, according to Mora.

DISCOUNT: Italians will be able to travel to Sardinia from €37

The president noted that Sardinia has already put a pricing plan in place to lure Italians from Rome and Milan once travel restrictions are relaxed in the country.

With flights from €37 to €46, the initiative serves to minimise the economic blow of the virus and recover a tourism sector worth approximately €200 billion.

“It is important to learn from measures that are being applied in other Mediterranean islands,” said Mora.

KICKSTART: Discounted tickets to the Balearic Islands will boost the economy

Meanwhile, the Association of Travel Agencies in the Balearic Islands (AVIBA) asks that the government extends the Residents’ Discount to Spaniards.

In this way, those flying between the peninsula and the Balearic Islands would be able to receive a 75% discount on airline or ferry tickets once airports and ports reopen.

If broadened, this would reactivate the region’s economic engine and tourism sector, claims AVIBA.

President Xisco Mulet says the association is also working on a Tourist Exchange Project with travel agencies in Castilla y Leon, Galicia, the Valencian Community and Aragon.

EMPTY: Hotels remain closed across the Balearic Islands

It comes as the Balearic Hotel Association (ACH) announced that over 50% of hotels in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera have made the decision to remain closed until 2021.

Moreover, the majority of companies within the hospitality, commerce and nightlife industries are likely to delay opening until Easter of next year.

Due to fear of incurring heavy expenses that cannot be offset with the usual influx of tourists, there is a growing consensus among unions that reopening without clients will generate more losses than benefits.