THE daily death toll from coronavirus has dropped to 410 today.

It’s down from the 565 deaths announced yesterday and brings the total number of deaths to 20,453.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, new infections dropped from 4,499 to 4,218.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 195,944 as of Sunday.

Some 77,357 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Spain (2,735 in the past 24 hours).