PEDRO Sanchez did not say too much about the country’s plans to lift its COVID-19 restrictions last night.

During his weekly address, the Spanish prime minister revealed that young children will be allowed outside daily from April 27 – although under strict conditions which have yet to be finalised.

When it comes to adults and other daily activities, the PSOE leader said the lifting of conditions will be territorial and asymmetrical.

In other words, it will not be a one-size-fits-all plan, with different measures taking place at the regional and provincial levels.

It means Malaga, for example, may see restrictions lifted sooner than the centre of Madrid.

In any case, Sanchez warned that the removal of the state of alarm will not guarantee free movement between re-opened areas or the opening of all economic activity.

Two ‘markers’ will be used to assess whether or not a province or region can begin to see restrictions lifted; the infection rate of COVID-19 and the general health of the population.

Any measures, Sanchez warned, will not be final and ‘whether we see progress or setbacks, we will review the measures.’

He added that it will be a ‘slow march towards normality’ within a ‘very complex’ process.

It comes after Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz warned that the country’s tourism industry would be unlikely to reopen until the end of the year on Friday.

When pressed on whether people in Spain would be able to travel in the summer, Sanchez said: “Hopefully, but there are answers that cannot be given right now.

“Everything will depend on the evolution of the pandemic…we have achieved the most difficult thing, containing the spread.”

He added that the achievements are ‘not enough’ and too ‘fragile’ to begin lifting restrictions at the moment.

The leader will be seeking to extend the state of alarm to May 9.