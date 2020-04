AN earthquake shook the Costa del Sol on Sunday evening measuring 3.5 of the Richter scale.

The National Geographic Institute recorded the epicentre just off the coast of Fuengirola.

It was recorded as being 54km deep and is said to have caused noticeable shaking in the centre of Fuengirola.

The quake took place at 7.54pm and there were no personal or material damages reported.

It was the most intense seismic movement recorded in the whole of Spain last week.