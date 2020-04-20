IN a sign that the lockdown is working, the Balearic Islands has achieved one of its best days in terms of new coronavirus infections.

Just 15 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,788.

This is the second lowest number of infections registered since March 16, which was only surpassed on April 4, when 14 new cases were registered.

In another positive result for the region, the number of ‘cured’ patients has overtaken active cases, with 1,005 people winning the battle against the virus.

HEROES: Frontline healthcare workers at Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca

The positive results to flatten the curve can largely be attributed to the majority of the general public adhering to the lockdown restrictions.

In addition, the arrival of thousands of rapid response COVID-19 tests from China have helped the Government of the Balearic Islands attain a better picture of the ongoing pandemic.

ARRIVAL: Over 17,000 tonnes of medical supplies arrived at Son Sant Joan airport last month

Meanwhile, for the first time since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has released a breakdown of infections by municipality.

The figures show that Palma de Mallorca has seen the highest number of confirmed cases (1,009), followed by Calvia (90), Eivissa (70) and Marratxi (69).

Through a proportional comparison that analyses the number of cases per 10,000 inhabitants, Sant Joan in Mallorca ranked the highest with 37.95 infections.

Mercadal followed with a rate of 37.71, with Costitx placing third with 31.06.

The Olive Press has provided a full breakdown by island below:

Ibiza:

IslandMunicipalityPopulationTotal casesRate per 10,000 inhab.
IbizaEivissa49,7837014.06
IbizaSant Antoni de Portmany26,30683.04
IbizaSant Joan de Labritja6,39746.25
IbizaSant Josep de sa Talaia27,4133111.31
IbizaSanta Eularia des Riu38,0154010.52

Mallorca:

IslandMunicipalityPopulationTotal casesRate per 10,000 inhab.
MallorcaAlaro5,572814.36
MallorcaAlcudia20,241188.89
MallorcaAlgaida5,642814,18
MallorcaAndratx11,27176.21
MallorcaAriany868223.04
MallorcaArta7,84545.1
MallorcaBanyalbufar515119.42
MallorcaBinissalem8,5671011.67
MallorcaBuger1,050219.05
MallorcaBunyola6,8091116.16
MallorcaCalvia50,5599017.8
MallorcaCampanet2,64013.79
MallorcaFields10,862109.21
MallorcaCapdepera11,86886.74
MallorcaConsell4,05349.87
MallorcaCostitx1,288431.06
MallorcaDeia61700
MallorcaEscorca21200
MallorcaEsporles5,06247.9
MallorcaEstellencs31500
MallorcaFelanitx17,780179.56
MallorcaFornalutx66000
MallorcaInca33,3193811.4
MallorcaLloret de Vistalegre1,37200
MallorcaLloseta5,98823.34
MallorcaLlubi2,273313.2
MallorcaLlucmajor36,9143810.29
MallorcaManacor43,8085011.41
MallorcaMancor de la Vall1,50916.63
MallorcaMaria de la Salut2,22728.98
MallorcaMarratxi37,1936918.55
MallorcaMontuiri2,912620.6
MallorcaMuro7,08568.47
MallorcaPalma416,065100924.25
MallorcaPetra2,86000
MallorcaSa Pobla13,47596.68
MallorcaPollenca16,28353.07
MallorcaPorreres5,502610.91
MallorcaPuigpunyent2,01200
MallorcaSes Salines4,96036.05
MallorcaSant Joan2,108837.95
MallorcaSant Llorenc des Cardassar8,4311113.05
MallorcaSanta Margalida12,485108.01
MallorcaSanta Maria del Camí7,3751114.92
MallorcaSantanyi12,23743.27
MallorcaSelva4,014614.95
MallorcaSencelles3,29039.12
MallorcaSineu3,862512.95
MallorcaSoller13,705107.3
MallorcaSon Servera11,56897.78
MallorcaValldemossa1,96915.08
MallorcaVilafranca de Bonany3,38025.92

Menorca:

IslandMunicipalityPopulationTotal casesRate per 10,000 inhab.
MenorcaAlaior9,06544.41
MenorcaCastell7,43445.38
MenorcaCiutadella de Menorca29,840165.36
MenorcaFerreries4,77700
MenorcaMao29,0404114,12
MenorcaEs Mercadal5,0381937.71
MenorcaMigjorn1,40517.12
MenorcaSant Lluis6,798913.24

Formentera

IslandMunicipalityPopulationTotal casesRate per 10,000 inhab.
FormenteraFormentera12,11143.3
