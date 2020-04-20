IN a sign that the lockdown is working, the Balearic Islands has achieved one of its best days in terms of new coronavirus infections.

Just 15 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,788.

This is the second lowest number of infections registered since March 16, which was only surpassed on April 4, when 14 new cases were registered.

In another positive result for the region, the number of ‘cured’ patients has overtaken active cases, with 1,005 people winning the battle against the virus.

HEROES: Frontline healthcare workers at Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca

The positive results to flatten the curve can largely be attributed to the majority of the general public adhering to the lockdown restrictions.

In addition, the arrival of thousands of rapid response COVID-19 tests from China have helped the Government of the Balearic Islands attain a better picture of the ongoing pandemic.

ARRIVAL: Over 17,000 tonnes of medical supplies arrived at Son Sant Joan airport last month

Meanwhile, for the first time since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has released a breakdown of infections by municipality.

The figures show that Palma de Mallorca has seen the highest number of confirmed cases (1,009), followed by Calvia (90), Eivissa (70) and Marratxi (69).

Through a proportional comparison that analyses the number of cases per 10,000 inhabitants, Sant Joan in Mallorca ranked the highest with 37.95 infections.

Mercadal followed with a rate of 37.71, with Costitx placing third with 31.06.

The Olive Press has provided a full breakdown by island below:

Ibiza:

Island Municipality Population Total cases Rate per 10,000 inhab. Ibiza Eivissa 49,783 70 14.06 Ibiza Sant Antoni de Portmany 26,306 8 3.04 Ibiza Sant Joan de Labritja 6,397 4 6.25 Ibiza Sant Josep de sa Talaia 27,413 31 11.31 Ibiza Santa Eularia des Riu 38,015 40 10.52

Mallorca:

Island Municipality Population Total cases Rate per 10,000 inhab. Mallorca Alaro 5,572 8 14.36 Mallorca Alcudia 20,241 18 8.89 Mallorca Algaida 5,642 8 14,18 Mallorca Andratx 11,271 7 6.21 Mallorca Ariany 868 2 23.04 Mallorca Arta 7,845 4 5.1 Mallorca Banyalbufar 515 1 19.42 Mallorca Binissalem 8,567 10 11.67 Mallorca Buger 1,050 2 19.05 Mallorca Bunyola 6,809 11 16.16 Mallorca Calvia 50,559 90 17.8 Mallorca Campanet 2,640 1 3.79 Mallorca Fields 10,862 10 9.21 Mallorca Capdepera 11,868 8 6.74 Mallorca Consell 4,053 4 9.87 Mallorca Costitx 1,288 4 31.06 Mallorca Deia 617 0 0 Mallorca Escorca 212 0 0 Mallorca Esporles 5,062 4 7.9 Mallorca Estellencs 315 0 0 Mallorca Felanitx 17,780 17 9.56 Mallorca Fornalutx 660 0 0 Mallorca Inca 33,319 38 11.4 Mallorca Lloret de Vistalegre 1,372 0 0 Mallorca Lloseta 5,988 2 3.34 Mallorca Llubi 2,273 3 13.2 Mallorca Llucmajor 36,914 38 10.29 Mallorca Manacor 43,808 50 11.41 Mallorca Mancor de la Vall 1,509 1 6.63 Mallorca Maria de la Salut 2,227 2 8.98 Mallorca Marratxi 37,193 69 18.55 Mallorca Montuiri 2,912 6 20.6 Mallorca Muro 7,085 6 8.47 Mallorca Palma 416,065 1009 24.25 Mallorca Petra 2,860 0 0 Mallorca Sa Pobla 13,475 9 6.68 Mallorca Pollenca 16,283 5 3.07 Mallorca Porreres 5,502 6 10.91 Mallorca Puigpunyent 2,012 0 0 Mallorca Ses Salines 4,960 3 6.05 Mallorca Sant Joan 2,108 8 37.95 Mallorca Sant Llorenc des Cardassar 8,431 11 13.05 Mallorca Santa Margalida 12,485 10 8.01 Mallorca Santa Maria del Camí 7,375 11 14.92 Mallorca Santanyi 12,237 4 3.27 Mallorca Selva 4,014 6 14.95 Mallorca Sencelles 3,290 3 9.12 Mallorca Sineu 3,862 5 12.95 Mallorca Soller 13,705 10 7.3 Mallorca Son Servera 11,568 9 7.78 Mallorca Valldemossa 1,969 1 5.08 Mallorca Vilafranca de Bonany 3,380 2 5.92

Menorca:

Island Municipality Population Total cases Rate per 10,000 inhab. Menorca Alaior 9,065 4 4.41 Menorca Castell 7,434 4 5.38 Menorca Ciutadella de Menorca 29,840 16 5.36 Menorca Ferreries 4,777 0 0 Menorca Mao 29,040 41 14,12 Menorca Es Mercadal 5,038 19 37.71 Menorca Migjorn 1,405 1 7.12 Menorca Sant Lluis 6,798 9 13.24

Formentera