IN a sign that the lockdown is working, the Balearic Islands has achieved one of its best days in terms of new coronavirus infections.
Just 15 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,788.
This is the second lowest number of infections registered since March 16, which was only surpassed on April 4, when 14 new cases were registered.
In another positive result for the region, the number of ‘cured’ patients has overtaken active cases, with 1,005 people winning the battle against the virus.
The positive results to flatten the curve can largely be attributed to the majority of the general public adhering to the lockdown restrictions.
In addition, the arrival of thousands of rapid response COVID-19 tests from China have helped the Government of the Balearic Islands attain a better picture of the ongoing pandemic.
Meanwhile, for the first time since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has released a breakdown of infections by municipality.
The figures show that Palma de Mallorca has seen the highest number of confirmed cases (1,009), followed by Calvia (90), Eivissa (70) and Marratxi (69).
Through a proportional comparison that analyses the number of cases per 10,000 inhabitants, Sant Joan in Mallorca ranked the highest with 37.95 infections.
Mercadal followed with a rate of 37.71, with Costitx placing third with 31.06.
The Olive Press has provided a full breakdown by island below:
Ibiza:
|Island
|Municipality
|Population
|Total cases
|Rate per 10,000 inhab.
|Ibiza
|Eivissa
|49,783
|70
|14.06
|Ibiza
|Sant Antoni de Portmany
|26,306
|8
|3.04
|Ibiza
|Sant Joan de Labritja
|6,397
|4
|6.25
|Ibiza
|Sant Josep de sa Talaia
|27,413
|31
|11.31
|Ibiza
|Santa Eularia des Riu
|38,015
|40
|10.52
Mallorca:
|Island
|Municipality
|Population
|Total cases
|Rate per 10,000 inhab.
|Mallorca
|Alaro
|5,572
|8
|14.36
|Mallorca
|Alcudia
|20,241
|18
|8.89
|Mallorca
|Algaida
|5,642
|8
|14,18
|Mallorca
|Andratx
|11,271
|7
|6.21
|Mallorca
|Ariany
|868
|2
|23.04
|Mallorca
|Arta
|7,845
|4
|5.1
|Mallorca
|Banyalbufar
|515
|1
|19.42
|Mallorca
|Binissalem
|8,567
|10
|11.67
|Mallorca
|Buger
|1,050
|2
|19.05
|Mallorca
|Bunyola
|6,809
|11
|16.16
|Mallorca
|Calvia
|50,559
|90
|17.8
|Mallorca
|Campanet
|2,640
|1
|3.79
|Mallorca
|Fields
|10,862
|10
|9.21
|Mallorca
|Capdepera
|11,868
|8
|6.74
|Mallorca
|Consell
|4,053
|4
|9.87
|Mallorca
|Costitx
|1,288
|4
|31.06
|Mallorca
|Deia
|617
|0
|0
|Mallorca
|Escorca
|212
|0
|0
|Mallorca
|Esporles
|5,062
|4
|7.9
|Mallorca
|Estellencs
|315
|0
|0
|Mallorca
|Felanitx
|17,780
|17
|9.56
|Mallorca
|Fornalutx
|660
|0
|0
|Mallorca
|Inca
|33,319
|38
|11.4
|Mallorca
|Lloret de Vistalegre
|1,372
|0
|0
|Mallorca
|Lloseta
|5,988
|2
|3.34
|Mallorca
|Llubi
|2,273
|3
|13.2
|Mallorca
|Llucmajor
|36,914
|38
|10.29
|Mallorca
|Manacor
|43,808
|50
|11.41
|Mallorca
|Mancor de la Vall
|1,509
|1
|6.63
|Mallorca
|Maria de la Salut
|2,227
|2
|8.98
|Mallorca
|Marratxi
|37,193
|69
|18.55
|Mallorca
|Montuiri
|2,912
|6
|20.6
|Mallorca
|Muro
|7,085
|6
|8.47
|Mallorca
|Palma
|416,065
|1009
|24.25
|Mallorca
|Petra
|2,860
|0
|0
|Mallorca
|Sa Pobla
|13,475
|9
|6.68
|Mallorca
|Pollenca
|16,283
|5
|3.07
|Mallorca
|Porreres
|5,502
|6
|10.91
|Mallorca
|Puigpunyent
|2,012
|0
|0
|Mallorca
|Ses Salines
|4,960
|3
|6.05
|Mallorca
|Sant Joan
|2,108
|8
|37.95
|Mallorca
|Sant Llorenc des Cardassar
|8,431
|11
|13.05
|Mallorca
|Santa Margalida
|12,485
|10
|8.01
|Mallorca
|Santa Maria del Camí
|7,375
|11
|14.92
|Mallorca
|Santanyi
|12,237
|4
|3.27
|Mallorca
|Selva
|4,014
|6
|14.95
|Mallorca
|Sencelles
|3,290
|3
|9.12
|Mallorca
|Sineu
|3,862
|5
|12.95
|Mallorca
|Soller
|13,705
|10
|7.3
|Mallorca
|Son Servera
|11,568
|9
|7.78
|Mallorca
|Valldemossa
|1,969
|1
|5.08
|Mallorca
|Vilafranca de Bonany
|3,380
|2
|5.92
Menorca:
|Island
|Municipality
|Population
|Total cases
|Rate per 10,000 inhab.
|Menorca
|Alaior
|9,065
|4
|4.41
|Menorca
|Castell
|7,434
|4
|5.38
|Menorca
|Ciutadella de Menorca
|29,840
|16
|5.36
|Menorca
|Ferreries
|4,777
|0
|0
|Menorca
|Mao
|29,040
|41
|14,12
|Menorca
|Es Mercadal
|5,038
|19
|37.71
|Menorca
|Migjorn
|1,405
|1
|7.12
|Menorca
|Sant Lluis
|6,798
|9
|13.24
Formentera
|Island
|Municipality
|Population
|Total cases
|Rate per 10,000 inhab.
|Formentera
|Formentera
|12,111
|4
|3.3