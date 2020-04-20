A KIDNAPPED woman has been found inside a weed house in Andalucia.

Policia Nacional busted a house in Almeria that was being used to grow weed and in it they found a woman who had been kidnapped.

The woman had managed to call the police, notifying them of her situation as to where she was being kept, with the officers arriving on the scene shortly after.

According to the police, the woman had gone to the house to settle a debt with her kidnapper.

When the negotiations failed and the two parties failed to agree on a price, ‘the kidnapper decided to lock her in the building.’

The officers also found a 56-year-old man who was responsible for looking after the marijuana plants and has now been arrested.

The police have now also arrested a 32-year-old man who they suspect is the owner of the house, on kidnapping and drug related charges.

Inside the house agents found 461 marijuana plants, various compost bags and an abundance of electrical equipment, such as exhaust fans and heat lamps.