AN insurance broker on the Costa del Sol run by a British expat has raised almost €12,000 for charity.

Op de Beeck & Worth raised €11,910 for DEBRA, The Butterfly Children Charity.

To raise the money, Director Danni Worth and his two children Tom and Alex, took part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, receiving generous donations.

The company also donated €1 per policy towards its chosen charities.

A thank you from DEBRA Espana said: “On behalf of all the families at ‘Debra, The Butterfly Children Charity’ I would like to thank you and your family and team for your collaboration running the London Landmarks Half Marathon through which the amount of €11,910 has been raised for our cause.

“We depend on private funding and donations from people like you.

“Thank you for ensuring that families with EB will continue to gain access to specialist nursing care, social workers and psychologists to help them on their way.”

Worth also added a thank you and said: “Op de Beeck & Worth, as a long-standing member of the Marbella business community, is committed to helping the local community and I take every opportunity, and encourage others, to help by raising money for those less fortunate.”