IRENE Montero has recovered from coronavirus and has now come out of isolation.

The Minister for Equality tested positive for the pandemic on March 12 and has been isolating at home for the past six weeks.

Along with Carolina Darias, Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, they were among the first members of the Government to contract the disease.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to make the announcement: “Recovered from COVID-19 and happy to end the isolation.

“It is time to continue working for an agreement that puts care at the centre of everything and protects the work of carers.”

The Minister had continued to work from home and give interviews to television stations all throughout her isolation period.

Her partner and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias never tested positive and continued to attend meetings in La Moncloa.

This comes after the Deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo also recovered from the virus last week.