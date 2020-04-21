MALAGA has seen no new coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row.

The province’s death toll has not moved past 223 since Sunday, while only six new coronavirus cases were reported today (down from the 15 registered on Monday).

There are currently 234 people hospitalised with COVID-19 in Malaga province, with 56 of those in intensive care, according to the health ministry.

Malaga has seen 1,353 hospitalisations and 158 ICU patients since the start of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, some 877 people have recovered from the disease, including four in the past 24 hours.

In Andalucia as a whole, 134 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 11,689.

The region has 1,173 COVID-19 patients across its hospitals, with 277 in ICUs.

Meanwhile four patients died from the disease between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,017.

A total of 3,411 people in the region have recovered from coronavirus since the outbreak began, with 182 in the past 24 hours.