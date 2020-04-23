AS Mallorca’s restaurants face an uncertain future amid the ongoing health crisis, various proposals have been put forth to kickstart the sector post-coronavirus.

Bigger and improved terraces is an idea currently being pushed through municipal town halls by the Business Association of the Balearic Islands (CAEB).

With the aim of safeguarding the health of the general public, the association believes that an extension or implementation of an outdoor space at a restaurant will reactivate a suffering industry.

“It is clear that once the confinement phase is over and social distancing is applied, open spaces will become a secure area for people,” said a CAEB spokesperson.

SUN-SEEKERS: Outdoor terraces are one of the many attractions in Valldemossa

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), outdoor spaces are proven to be more ‘healthy’ than those indoors, thus posing less risk of contagion.

The intake of vitamin D through sunlight can also help our bodies to ward off illness and infections, with studies suggesting that it can help build resilience to common colds and influenza.

With this in mind, CAEB said large terraces could become a go-to-place for residents to feel safe, boosting local trade.

They would also serve as a key element in luring tourists back to the island for their sun-kissed holidays.

Although the association acknowledges that some establishments may not be able to expand their terraces due to constrictions on space, it said a significant proportion would benefit from an extension.

The proposal is currently making its way through local authorities with the association hoping for a positive outcome to guarantee the future of the sector.

BUSTLING: Palma’s terraces before the coronavirus crisis

However, getting the approval may be more difficult in Palma, claims CAEB, whose town hall has recently enforced harsh restrictions on the use of outdoor areas in the capital.

A new law to create more space for pedestrians specifying that pavements must have a minimum of 2.5 metres free of any obstructions forced hundreds of restaurants to remove their terraces altogether last year.