THE Women’s Euro 2021 due to be held in England has been postponed to 2022 due to coronavirus.

UEFA have confirmed that the competition will now take place July 6-31 2022.

According to UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, the move has been made in order to ensure the competition gets ‘the spotlight it deserves.’

“By moving to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women’s competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer.”

This comes as the Men’s Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics were both pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic.

This would’ve then clashed with the women’s tournament.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s Chief of women’s football said: “This decision puts us in a position to deliver a tournament that attracts global attention, maximises media coverage and increases stadium attendances, and is therefore helping us to meet our core objective of inspiring the next generation of footballers.

“2022 also allows for further promotion and partner activation, which would have been much more difficult in what is now a crowded summer in 2021.”

The intention is to use the same stadiums as the original tournament.