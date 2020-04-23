SCORES of volunteer chefs, restaurants, hotels and council staff have been recognised for their efforts helping the needy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over 150 volunteers at Torrevieja Tourist Office kitchens willingly joined in the Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity project on Tuesday, April 20.



FULL OF PRAISE: Local mayors visit CdT Torrevieja

Different mayors from the Vega Baja region and food experts visited the site this week to show solidarity and witness the work they do to help families on low incomes.

Various public bodies such as the local Chambers of Commerce, councils and tourism departments collaborated to ensure those in need don’t go without.







SOLIDARITY: Donations arrive from suppliers and restaurants

The President of Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity, Carlos Baño, said, “This is a reality thanks to the donations of many of the companies and unemployed professionals.”

“They get up every day to work selflessly, putting their money and their own health at stake to help those who need it most,” he continued.







VOLUNTEERS: More than 150 contributing their time and expertise

President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón , the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón , the first mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana , and the director from the Alicia Arenas were all full of praise.

Baño went on to highlight the public-private partnership during this project, “We are one, without political colours, and I would like to thank the involvement of both the Alicante Provincial Council and Tourism of the Generalitat and, in this case, the Torrevieja City Council, without whose collaboration we could not have begun to provide service to the Vega Baja.”

READY TO GO: Some of the 6000 meals already sent out

Carlos Mazón, highlighted the fact that the most vulnerable groups of companies, restaurants and suppliers, “have been involved in this initiative and are demonstrating that when we all unite and organise solidarity, it works.”

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, proudly stated, “that with this solidarity, no family will be left without food.”

Up until today, April 23, the project has served more than 6,000 meals for residents in the Alicante, Elche, Villajoyosa, Torrevieja and Orihuela regions.Anyone that wants to contribute or help in any way, can email organizacion@alicantegastronomica.com