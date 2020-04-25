ANDALUCIA is well on its way to kicking COVID-19 to the curb according to the latest figures from the regional health ministry.

Across the region, the latest figures from yesterday show there are 206 patients in ICUs.

That number is a 52.96% drop from the 438 registered on March 31, which saw the peak of the virus.

Meanwhile, hospital floors have seen a massive 68.24% reduction in coronavirus patients since March 30.

It comes after the number of hospitalisations dropped from 2,708 to 860.

The positive figures come as a special Junta committee is currently studying which towns and municipalities can have restrictions lifted first.

The national government has also quadrupled testing to try and map the virus to inform its decisions on deescalating the lockdown measures, which it has already admitted will vary from region to region.

The initial results of that testing are set to be revealed on a town-by-town basis on Monday.