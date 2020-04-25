SPAIN has maintained a death rate of below 400 for the second day in a row, new figures reveal.

According to the Health Ministry, 378 people lost their lives to coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

While it’s slightly up from the four-week low of 367 reported yesterday, it’s a day-to-day increase of 1.6%.

That is the lowest increase yet and half of what was being seen only two weeks ago, suggesting the 42 days of confinement are bringing results.

Tragically, however, the total death toll sits at 22,902 as of Saturday, a figure beaten only by the US and Italy.

Spain has seen an average of 432 deaths every day since the first official coronavirus patient died on March 3.

In terms of caseload, the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 2,944 (up from yesterday’s increase of 2,796).

While the infection rate has risen today, yesterday it experienced a record drop, while in the past 24 hours, the rise in caseload is just 1%, the lowest since the crisis began.

Meanwhile, for the second day in a row, more people have recovered from the disease than have tested positive.

Some 3,353 people were rid of COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 205,906 – if we’re just counting PCR tests, and 223,759 if those who have tested positive for antibodies and have already recovered are included.

The Health Ministry has decided to not include those who test positive for antibodies in their daily count of new COVID-19 infections.

It comes after they have quadrupled testing in the past week in a bid to understand how far and wide the virus has spread.

That decision led to confusion yesterday as different media outlets reported either around 2,700 or 6,700 new cases, with some papers accusing the government of manipulating the data.