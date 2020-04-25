ALMORADI City Council is to distribute 22,000 masks to citizens from tomorrow, Sunday April 26, with children being prioritised.

A team of 50 volunteers kindly made the masks, coinciding with the lock-down rule change, allowing children 14 and under out for walks with adults.

PRIORITISED: Council staff with some of the free masks and gfridge magnets

Distribution around the Costa Blanca town will be done in stages, with younger children coming first.

Those 15 and over will be the next immediate priority, although the wearing of masks is still only recommended – not mandatory.

Children’s masks will be personalized with their initials and given out door-to-door throughout the town, along with a small rainbow magnet – all in appreciation for their good behavior.

The washable masks can also be adapted by inserting a flexible plastic film into an opening in the mask, in order to provide additional protection from Covid-19.

The council has stressed, “it must be clear that these masks are not for sanitary use, they reduce the possibility of contagion but they do not eliminate it.”

Over 5000 pieces of PPE have already been distributed to essential service workers and retailers in the Almoradi area.

All personal protective equipment, except that delivered straight from the Generalitat Valenciana, has been obtained with council funds and the generosity of local companies.