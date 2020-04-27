THE Balearic Islands has recorded its lowest number of COVID-19 infections since the state of alarm decree was enforced, with just five people being diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The positive news was announced by the Ministry of Health today and serves as a clear sign that the region is winning the battle against the virus.

The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,859, with recoveries now standing at 1,136.

Out of the five diagnoses, three were recorded in Mallorca and two tested positive in Ibiza, one of whom was a healthcare professional.

Menorca and Formentera continue to achieve the most positive results, recording no new cases today.

Moreover, intensive care units at hospitals across the islands are at an average of 46% capacity, with several being closed down due to a lack of seriously ill patients.

Sadly, four people did lose their lives to coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 179.

The Balearic Islands now places eighth for the least number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the country, with just 26.88 infections.

Murcia leads the ranking with 0.74, followed by Ceuta with 5.9, Extremadura with 8.52, Melilla with 10.41, the Canary Islands with 10.87, Andalucia with 20.88 and Valencia with 22.38.

Announcing the latest figures, Dr Javier Arranz, who leads the government committee for infectious diseases, stressed the importance of maintaining the downward trend in the autonomous community.

When pressed about his thoughts on how the virus will evolve now that children have been allowed outside of their homes, Arranz said that ‘it was too early to tell.’

“With this disease, there is not an immediate response and in 15 days we will know the real consequences of allowing children on the street.”

He insisted that youngsters and their parents must at all times practice social distancing to avoid a new wave of contagions, as well as adults if they are permitted to exercise from May 2.