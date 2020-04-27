AN EXPAT in Costa Blanca’s San Miguel de Salinas saved a large terrapin from starvation, this week.

GOOD SAMARITAN: Lezley Cresswell

Liverpudlian, Lezley Cresswell, stumbled upon the hungry reptile as she was walking her dog.

She took it home, expecting animal charities would be able to help with advice on diet etc.

However, none would answer the ‘phone, as they’re all closed because of the lock-down..

Thankfully, neighbours suggested Elche Wildlife Park, who suggested a pork chop might do the trick.

Much to Lezley’s delight, Terry – his newly-adopted name – loved the dish.

She quipped, “Once I realised how much Terry liked his pork, I couldn’t chop it up quick enough for him!”

After lock-down, Terry will be able to eat as many pork chops as he likes, as the safari park has agreed to collect him and give him a new life in Elche.

Lezley admitted, “I’d love to keep him, but he needs a pond, really – even Crystal, my dog, loves him.”

Friend and neighbour, Tabitha Jo Hall, enthused, “A feelgood story like this is just what we need, what with all this lock-down doom and despair, this is a very much-needed piece of good news!”