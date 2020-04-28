THE stunning Hotel Petunia has teamed up with the renowned La Mesa Escondida restaurant to launch a home delivery service in Ibiza during the lockdown.

With the offer of delicious Mediterranean cuisine at the hands of the eatery’s masterful Chef Lorenzo Garrispani, locals can delight in traditional dishes with a creative twist, delivered with ease to their doors.



MASTERFUL: Chef Lorenzo Garrispani has created a menu fusing tradition with innovation

Spurred by a sudden surge in demand from residents seeking local and organic creations that cannot be purchased in the supermarket, the initiative is a true testament to the resilience of two beloved go-to spots during Spain’s unprecedented health crisis.

DREAMY: Hotel Petunia boasts endless views across Es Vedra

As we enter the seventh week of the nationwide lockdown, this would usually be an important period for restauranteurs and hoteliers on the island who would typically be gearing up for an influx of tourists.

STANDBY: The hotel is ready to welcome visitors

However, in the midst of an ever-evolving and uncertain pandemic, Hotel Petunia, which recently acquired La Mesa Escondida, has utilised its expertise to provide residents with a delivery service from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Order from a tailor made menu of delicious, freshly prepared Mediterranean dishes that can be quickly heated and plated up at home.



HANDPICKED: Ingredients are sourced from the island’s very own garden

Chef Lorenzo will surprise you with an innovative menu crafted from contemporary techniques, fusing signature Spanish ingredients sourced on the island and grown from the hotel’s impressive gardens.



Stuffed quid ink raviolo & cod mantecado

He has also created some tempting new dishes perfect to boost health and kickstart your immune system, transporting minds to the hotel’s sparkling shores of Cala Carbo which boasts jaw-dropping views across Es Vedra.

BLISS: The dishes will transport you from the confines of your home

Tantalise your tastebuds with a tempting sopa de lentijas, curb your appetite with tortella stuffed with ricotta & parmigiano cheese, or treat yourself with a homemade jam crostata.

Cook on the day or refrigerate for up-to-a-week – trying your hand as a master-chef has never been so simple!



HOME COMFORTS: Bream tartare & freshly baked bread

For those not fortunate enough to live on the island, Chef Lorenzo will be cooking up a storm with the Olive Press to deliver a weekly home-cooking series.

Stay tuned as we share some of his most popular dishes that are easy to recreate at home.