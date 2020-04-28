A DOG walker has been stabbed while walking his dog on the Costa del Sol.

A 25-year-old Spanish man was injured in the incident, which occurred in Benalmadena on Saturday at around midday.

Police were called to reports of an altercation in an urban area of the town, where they found the young man covered in blood with a minor injury to his shoulder.

Officers arrived on the scene and attended the young man and transferred him to the Health Centre for stitches to his wound.

According to witnesses, the man was walking his pet when he was approached by a 21-year-old Columbian man in a vehicle.

After attempting to run over the man’s dog, he got out of his vehicle with a knife and an altercation ensued.

The Columbian fled, but was traced, thanks to witness identification, to the rooftop of the apartment block where he lived and was quickly arrested.

Neighbours of the two men explained that the pair were neighbours and had had a previous dispute earlier that week, but it was not disclosed what the argument was over.

The arrested man now awaits his sentence at the Number Three Court of Torremolinos.