A BABY has been born on a boat carrying illegal immigrants to the Canary Islands.

A boat containing 35 people, among them a mother and her newborn baby has been rescued 10 miles off the coast of Fuerteventura.

According to the rescue team both mother and child are in a healthy and stable condition.

Those on board have been taken to the Puerto del Rosario on the island of Fuerteventura and are being treated by the Red Cross.

The boat departed Western Sahara on Monday morning with the intended goal of reaching the Canary shores.

This is the third time in the last week that a boat carrying immigrants from Africa has reached the Canaries.

The first was on Sunday when a boat carrying 49 people reached the Spanish shores and the second was a day later on Monday, when another boat managed to make the journey, this time carrying three migrants.

This is the second time this year that a baby has been born on board a boat carrying migrants from the African continent across to the Canaries, with a woman giving birth on January 8, but unfortunately the baby died on board the vessel before it reached Lanzarote.