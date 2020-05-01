TO coincide with the proposed end of the coronavirus de-escalation plan, tourism companies operating in the Balearic Islands are set to launch inter-island holiday packages from July.

The Association of Balearic Travel Agencies (AVIBA) together with hoteliers and Spanish airlines are currently preparing packages in Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca for residents of the Balearic Islands.

The project, which is already in its final stages, aims to stimulate the tourism sector and travel in the region.

“We are in a very advanced phase of the project and we want to take advantage of the de-escalation and lifting of confinement to promote travel for residents of the islands,” said AVIBA President Francesc Mulet.

Mulet explained that the holiday packages will include return flights, hotel accommodation, transfers to and from the airport, with the option to add car rental and daily excursions.

KICKSTART: The initiative will promote travel between the islands for residents

AVIBA are currently in discussions with hoteliers across the region to gain a full understanding of which hotels will be open in July in order to market the packages by area.

The prices are also set to be ‘reasonable’ and ‘competitive’ with residents being able to benefit from the 75% discount on flights.

In Mallorca, the areas that have shown interest in participating in this initiative are Playa de Palma, Cala Ratjada, Alcudia, Palmanova and Magaluf.

In Ibiza the chosen areas are Talamanca, Sant Antoni, Santa Eularia and Playa d’en Bossa, with the whole of Formentera also included in the plans.

Finally, in Menorca the packages will be marketed in the areas of Ciutadella, Cala Galdana and Punta Prima.

IDYLLIC: Residents will be able to take advantage of the islands at reasonable prices

Mulet anticipates that Spain’s international tourism market will be paralysed for some time and that this season will be a ‘summer for inland travel.’

Mulet said: “For this reason, we must offer very competitive tour packages to be in the same conditions as destinations on the coast.”

The full details of the holiday packages are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.